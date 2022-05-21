India

Bihar's most wanted gangster nabbed in Delhi

Azad Ali was wanted in six criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, threatening, arms act, kidnapping for ransom, assault and threatening in Bihar

Asian News International May 21, 2022 15:05:42 IST
Gangster Azad Ali arrested by special cell of Delhi Police. ANI

New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested most wanted gangster of Bihar, Azad Ali.

Giving details about this development, a Delhi Police official said, "Most wanted gangster of Bihar namely Azad Ali arrested in Delhi. A single-shot pistol of .315 with 3 live cartridges has also been recovered from his possession."

"Arrested Azad Ali was wanted in six criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, threatening, arms act, kidnapping for ransom, assault, threatening etc in Bihar. Ali with his 8/10 associates had fired on a convoy of a leader of a rival group with AK47 rifles in Siwan, Bihar on election day of Vidhan Sabha on 4 April, 2022, critically injuring five persons," the police official said.

He added, "Fugitive Azad Ali had made Delhi NCR his hideout for last one month."

Further investigation is underway.

Updated Date: May 21, 2022 15:05:42 IST

