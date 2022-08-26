Bihar: Woman constable clears BPSC exam, set to become DSP

The would-be DSP advised aspiring candidates to utilise the resources provided to them by their guardians and advised the latter to support the dreams of their wards

Where there is will, there is a way, says an old saying. But, this has recently been proven by Babli Kumari, a constable of Bihar Police posted at police lines, Begusarai district.

Kumari has cleared Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) or Bihar civil services exam with flying colours and is set to become deputy superintendent of police. As a wife and mother of a seven- month-old child, Kumari has been able to balance her family responsibilities, work pressures and studies quite well.

“Being the eldest daughter of my family, I took over the responsibilities. Hence, I was searching for a government job. In 2015, I was selected for the post of constable in Bihar Police. However, I kept trying for another government service. I was, then, able to clear the BPSC exam in my third attempt,” said the would-be DSP.

Recognising the contribution of her family, she said they actively supported her endeavour. “My husband never asked me to limit myself, he always motivated me to go ahead, this is how he played his part,” she added.

Kumari advised aspiring candidates to properly utilise the resources provided to them by their guardians and advised the latter to support the dreams of their wards.

“I appeal to the guardians that they should encourage their daughters or daughter-in-laws in their pursuit of higher studies,” she said.

Kumari was felicitated by her senior and Begusarai superintendent of police Yogendra Kumar. Speaking on her achievement Kumar said, “It is a proud moment for us that a women constable while in service has cleared BPSC exam. She will soon leave for her training at Rajgir.”

Kumari’s accomplishment will continue to inspire married women, who dream of achieving heights despite their household responsibilities.

With inputs from ANI.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.