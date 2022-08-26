Bihar: Woman constable clears BPSC exam, set to become DSP
The would-be DSP advised aspiring candidates to utilise the resources provided to them by their guardians and advised the latter to support the dreams of their wards
Where there is will, there is a way, says an old saying. But, this has recently been proven by Babli Kumari, a constable of Bihar Police posted at police lines, Begusarai district.
Kumari has cleared Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) or Bihar civil services exam with flying colours and is set to become deputy superintendent of police. As a wife and mother of a seven- month-old child, Kumari has been able to balance her family responsibilities, work pressures and studies quite well.
“Being the eldest daughter of my family, I took over the responsibilities. Hence, I was searching for a government job. In 2015, I was selected for the post of constable in Bihar Police. However, I kept trying for another government service. I was, then, able to clear the BPSC exam in my third attempt,” said the would-be DSP.
Recognising the contribution of her family, she said they actively supported her endeavour. “My husband never asked me to limit myself, he always motivated me to go ahead, this is how he played his part,” she added.
#बेगूसराय कॉन्स्टेबल से डीएसपी बनी बबली। सुनिए कहानी मेहनत और लगन की। बातचीत @ विजय कुमार झा। pic.twitter.com/Ijea1Utli8
— AIR News Patna (@airnews_patna) August 25, 2022
Kumari advised aspiring candidates to properly utilise the resources provided to them by their guardians and advised the latter to support the dreams of their wards.
“I appeal to the guardians that they should encourage their daughters or daughter-in-laws in their pursuit of higher studies,” she said.
Kumari was felicitated by her senior and Begusarai superintendent of police Yogendra Kumar. Speaking on her achievement Kumar said, “It is a proud moment for us that a women constable while in service has cleared BPSC exam. She will soon leave for her training at Rajgir.”
Kumari’s accomplishment will continue to inspire married women, who dream of achieving heights despite their household responsibilities.
With inputs from ANI.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Just keep watching': Nitish Kumar on CBI raids at RJD leaders' premises
Raids were conducted at many places in Bihar and Delhi-NCR in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to the period when RJD president Lalu Prasad was the minister for railways
Bihar developments will have zero impact on 2024 Lok Sabha polls in UP, says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
He also dismissed the possibility of an opposition alliance posing a challenge to the BJP, saying such efforts in the past have yielded no result
Bihar: Congress will get three ministerial berths in Nitish Kumar's new Cabinet
AICC's state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das said two Congress MLAs will take oath as ministers on 16 August, and one more legislator will be inducted when the next Cabinet expansion happens after that