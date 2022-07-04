Bihar: Two Cabinet ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha test positive for COVID-19

After Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and state water resource minister Sanjay Kumar Jha tested positive for COVID-19, other ministers of the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet have been asked to get themselves tested for coronavirus

Two ministers of Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Cabinet - Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha have tested positive for COVID-19.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary hold the portfolio of Bihar education minister, while Sanjay Kumar Jha is the state's water resource minister.

The other ministers of the Bihar Cabinet have also been asked to get themselves tested for COVID-19 after the two senior lawmakers were infected with coronavirus.

India has been once again witnessing spike in COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the number of new coronavirus cases reported in Bihar was 218.

The state now has 1,094 active cases of COVID-19. Of the total new cases reported in Bihar in last 24 hours, Patna logged the maximum 60 cases, followed by Bhagalpur (31), Banka (19), Gaya (11) and Sitamarhi (8).

Bihar's capital Patna also has the maximum active cases of COVID-19. The city has 631 active patients of coronavirus, followed by Bhagalpur (76), Banka (47), Gaya (34), Darbhanga (24), Khagaria (23), Saharsa (23) and Muzaffarpur (21).

