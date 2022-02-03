Bihar students write Class 12 Board exam infront of car headlights; netizens slam authorities for 'mismanagement'

The examination centre superintendent Naveen Kumar Jha has been issued a show-cause notice and divested of his charge. Meanwhile, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said he has sought a report on the incident

Students appearing for Class 12 board exams in Bihar were forced to write papers in front of the headlights of cars parked inside the exam centre.

The incident took place at Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh college in Motihari town on 1 February, where over 400 students sat in front of the headlights of cars to write their papers.

The video of the incident, which was shared by news agency ANI, has gone viral on the internet. In the 22-second clip, students can be seen writing their Hindi papers with the help of car headlights as the only source of light.

As per The Times of India, the exam for the second sitting was scheduled to be held from 1.45 pm to 5 pm but got delayed because of the improper seating arrangements. The exam eventually started at 4.30 pm. Seeing the mismanagement, the parents of students protested by raising slogans against the college and district administration. Motihari Police later brought the situation under control.

The administration set up a generator but it didn't cover all of the places. Finally, parents turned on the headlights of their four-wheelers and students completed their examination.

East Champaran district education officer Sanjay Kumar stated that the administration is investigating how and why the examination at the mentioned centre started late, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

District magistrate of East Champaran S Kapil Ashok informed that the centre superintendent has been suspended and a team headed by district education officer is looking into the matter. The Class 12 exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started on 1 February.

