Bihar: Speeding truck crushes 15 people in Vaishali district, 10 dead
Bihar: A speeding truck on Sunday evening crushed 15 people on Mahanar-Hajipur road near Sultanpur tola village that comes under the Desari Police station area in Bihar’s Vaishali district.
According to TV reports, so far ten people have been reported dead in the tragic accident. Many people reportedly are still buried under the truck.
It is said that most of the people who lost their lives were returning from a wedding ceremony after having a feast.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WATCH: Gurugram car stunt turns fatal; drunk youth knocks down 50-year-old, injures two others
CCTV footage from the incident shows around 10-12 youths performing stunts using three cars — a Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta — in front of a liquor shop in Gurugram
Gujarat: Woman run over by Vande Bharat train near Anand
The victim, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, was crossing the track when the accident took place at 4.37 pm, an official said
Three dead after car collides with truck on Nainital-Bareilly Highway
According to Rajkumar Agarwal, SP Rural Bareilly, three persons in a car died after the vehicle collided with a truck loaded with sugarcane in Baheri. One person was seriously injured in the accident