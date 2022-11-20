Bihar: Speeding truck crushes 15 people in Vaishali district, 10 dead

Bihar: A speeding truck on Sunday evening crushed 15 people on Mahanar-Hajipur road near Sultanpur tola village that comes under the Desari Police station area in Bihar’s Vaishali district.

According to TV reports, so far ten people have been reported dead in the tragic accident. Many people reportedly are still buried under the truck.

It is said that most of the people who lost their lives were returning from a wedding ceremony after having a feast.

