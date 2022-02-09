Bihar SHSB Recruitment: Registrations open for over 200 specialist doctor posts; check details here

The last date to register is 28 February up to 6 pm and there are a total of 207 vacancies

The Staff Health Society in Bihar (SHSB) has opened its online application window for recruitment to various posts of specialist doctor. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Applicants should note that the last date to register is 28 February up to 6 pm. Through this recruitment drive, the Staff Health Society aims to fill a total of 207 seats.

Vacancy Details:

For MD Medicine or Physician, there are 70 posts

For ENT (ear, nose, and throat) Surgeon, there are 41 vacancies

For Ophthalmologist, there are 28 openings

For Dermatologist, there are 35 positions available

For Psychiatrist, there are 33 posts

Check steps to apply for various posts of Specialist Doctor:

Step 1: Go to the official website at statehealthsocietybihar.org

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “Advertisement for the post of Specialist Doctor against Advt. No. 01/2022”, on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the application link under “Advertisement for the post of Specialist Doctor against Advt. No. 01/2022”

Step 4: Register yourselves and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Applicants need to correctly fill up the form, pay the required fee and submit

Step 6: Keep a printout of the form for future use or reference

Click here for direct link to apply.

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Aspirants who are applying should not be more than 55 years of age as on 1 January, 2022. Before applying for the post candidates are advised to read the official notification on educational qualification, pay scale, reservation policy and others. Those who are are willing to check, can find the official notice here.

Individuals from unreserved/EWS/BC/MBC category (male candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs 500. Whereas, for applicants belonging to reserved categories need to pay Rs 250 only.

For more information, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.