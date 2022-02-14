Bihar SHSB recruitment 2022: Apply for over 4000 CHO posts, check details here

With this recruitment drive, the Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) aims to fill a total of 4,050 posts of Community Health Officer on contractual basis under National Health Mission

The application process for recruitment of over 4,000 Community Health Officer (CHO) has been initiated by the Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB). Interested and eligible applicants can apply online through the official website - http://statehealthsocietybihar.org . The last date to apply for the post is 3 March, 2022 upto 6 pm.

Bihar SHSB recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website of SHSB- http://statehealthsocietybihar.org

On the homepage, click on Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment link

Then, click on the link that reads - Online Application

Register on the portal of SHSB and fill the application form

Pay the CHO recruitment application fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the CHO recruitment application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the CHO post.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants applying for the CHO posts should have done B.Sc, (Nursing)/Post Basia B.Sc. (Nursing) / with Integrated curriculum of Certificate course in Community Health (CCH). Complete details can be checked in the official notification.

Age Limit: Applicants must have attained 21 years of age. The upper age limit for the unreserved category is 42 years as of 1 January, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for divine body applicants.

Application Fee

Applicants belonging to the UR, BC, MBC and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 500 as application fee. Female applicants and individuals belonging to SC/ST (Bihar domicile), divine body categories will have to pay Rs 250.

Check the official notification here.

With this recruitment drive, the Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) aims to fill a total of 4,050 posts of Community Health Officer on contractual basis under National Health Mission (NHM).

Pay scale

The CHO will get a salary of Rs 25,000 per month and a performance based incentive of upto Rs 15,000.

For other eligibility criteria and more details, applicants can visit the official website of SHSB - http://statehealthsocietybihar.org .

