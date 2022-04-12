Bihar: Saffron flag planted on a mosque in Muzaffarpur on Ram Navami, 3 arrested

In the video that has now gone viral, a man can be seen planting a saffron flag on top of the gate of a mosque in Muzaffarpur amid jubilation among onlookers

On the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday (10 April), a man climbed a mosque wall in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and planted a saffron flag on top of the gate of a mosque. He was cheered on by several men riding bikes, as they wielded swords and hockey sticks.

According to a report by NDTV, the men took out a procession outside the Dak Bangla Masjid in Mohammadpur on Ram Navami. The entire incident was captured on video, and in no time, the clip was circulated on social media and went viral across platforms.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muzaffarpur Jayant Kant informed that a first information report (FIR) has been filed in the incident. On Tuesday, the Bihar police arrested three people for their alleged involvement in planting a saffron flag on the mosque, news agency ANI reported.

After the incident was reported, the Muzaffarpur police on Sunday reached the spot and removed the flag. The police informed that there were no communal flare-ups since the incident took place.

Meanwhile, states including West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand reported incidents of communal violence on the day of Ram Navami. In Gujarat, clashes took place in three districts, leaving one person dead and several injured. Stones were pelted at processions and burned down a rath.

Curfew was imposed in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and a few arrests have also been made. A probe is underway and cops are interrogating suspects who were involved in the violence.

