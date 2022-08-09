Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on 10 August, while Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn-in as his deputy. Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav's RJD are likely to get 14 ministerial berths each.

Congress, which is also a part of the grand alliance, is likely to get three ministerial berths.

Nitish Kumar called off the alliance between the JD(U) and BJP in Bihar and resigned as the state's chief minister on Tuesday(9 August).

Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form new government

Hours after resigning as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that he has submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the Bihar Governor and staked claim to form a new government.

"We submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor and staked claim to form a new government. He will let us know when oath-taking can take place," Nitish told reporters.

Notably, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance.

After meeting the Bihar Governor, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar said, "We have the support of seven parties and one Independent MLA. The letter of support has been signed by all."

Former Union minister RCP Singh, who quit JD(U) amid a rift with Nitish Kumar, said that JD(U) snapping ties with BJP and joining hands with Tejashwi Yadav is a betrayal of the 2020 mandate.

Meanwhile, the Bihar BJP has called a core group meeting this evening after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav met the Governor and staked claim to form a new government.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned on Tuesday breaking his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kumar, earlier in the day, held a meeting with the JD(U) leaders to discuss his next future political moves. He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Around 4 pm, Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan and met Governor Phagu Chauhan and apprised him of his decision to quit as the state chief minister.

Earlier, in the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported chief minister Kumar's decision and said that they were with him. They also asserted that they will continue to support Kumar in his decision.

Police personnel were seen deployed in force outside the chief minister's residence.

BJP hits out at Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday lashed out JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar for breaking aliance between their parties and staking claim to form government with RJD support saying he had "disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar.

Addressing a short presser in Patna today, Prasad said, "Nitish Kumar has left and said that BJP was trying to destroy his party...BJP made him a union minister several times. He was also made a Chief Minister. Why did he re-think his decision on alliance with RJD in 2015 and come to BJP in 2017?."

"Nitish Kumar is disrespecting the mandate of Bihar's people. It's a baseless allegation that BJP was trying to destroy JD(U)," said the former union minister.

With inputs from agencies

