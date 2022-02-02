Bihar Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant prelims result 2022 out; check details here

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has shortlisted 47,900 applicants who are eligible to appear for the main exam

The Preliminary exam result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant has been put out by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on its website. Applicants who appeared in the preliminary exam can check and download their results from the official website of BPSSC - http://bpssc.bih.nic.in .

The Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam was conducted by the Commission on 26 December last year. The written exam was conducted in two shifts for a total of 60,8736 applicants.

Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam: Here’s how to check and download the result

Go to the official website of BPSSC- http://bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the link which reads “Results of Preliminary Examination conducted for the post of Police SI/SGT" and click on it

The Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary result will be displayed on the screen

Download the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary result.

As per the notification, the Commission shortlisted a total of 47,900 applicants who are eligible to appear for the Main exam. Over 4,49 lakh applicants had appeared in the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam. A total of 2, 23,735 applicants appeared in the first shift while 2,26,143 applicants appeared in the second shift, as per the official notice.

With this recruitment drive, the Bihar Police aims to fill a total of 2,213 vacancies, of which, 1,998 are Police SI posts and 215 are Sergeant posts.

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission issued the advertisement regarding the vacancies in August last year. The online application was invited in August and September 2020.

For more details, applicants are requested to visit the official website of BPSSC - http://bpssc.bih.nic.in .

