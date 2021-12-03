Bihar Police SI prelims exam 2021: Hall tickets available from 10 Dec; find details here

To qualify for the Bihar Police SI Main exam, applicants need to score at least 30 percent marks in the preliminary exam

The release date of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant preliminary exam 2021 hall tickets has been announced by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). The hall tickets for the examination will be available to download for the candidates from 11 am on 10 December at the official website of BPSSC - https://bpssc.bih.nic.in/.

The Bihar Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 26 December. The Commission will conduct the exam in two sessions.

The recruitment will have multiple stages, including a preliminary exam and a main exam. The preliminary exam will have a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern and will consist of 200 marks. To qualify for the Bihar Police SI Main exam, applicants need to score at least 30 percent marks in the preliminary exam. Applicants who qualify both the tests will be called in for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), as per the official notification.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry to the exam centre. Aspirants will not be allowed into the exam halls without it.

Candidates can check the official notice here: https://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-23-10-2021.pdf

With this massive recruitment drive, the BPSSC aims to fulfill a total of 2,213 posts. Out of the total number, 1,998 vacancies are for the post of SI while the remaining 198 vacancies are for the post of Sergeant.

The vacant posts were advertised by the Commission in August last year. Candidates were allowed to submit online applications for the positions in August and September last year. The position was open to individuals who had completed their graduation degree and were below the age of 37 years in case of male candidates and 40 years in case of female candidates.

For more details and updates, aspirants are advised to check the BPSSC website regularly to gain more updates on the recruitment process.

