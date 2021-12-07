Bihar Police Constable written exam 2021: Results declared, check scores at csbc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Police Constable written exam 2021 was held on 14 and 21 March this year and 10,20,471 candidates appeared for it

The results of the written examination of Bihar Police Constable have been declared by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). Candidate can check their Bihar Police Constable exam 2021 results on the official website of CSBC - www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Procedure to check the result

Visit the official website www.csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for Bihar Constable exam results under "(Advt No. 05/2020)"

A PDF file will open. Check your result in the file by searching for your roll number

Download the PDF file with the Bihar Police Constable results for future use

Direct link for the Bihar Police Constable result 2021

Candidates who qualify the Bihar Police Constable written examination 2021 will also have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET will include a race, shot put and high jump test and will be conducted in the last week of January next year.

The exam seeks to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies, of which 3,489 posts are for the Unreserved category and 842 posts are reserved for the Economically Weaker Section. Furthermore, 1307 posts are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 82 for the Scheduled Tribe categories. The recruitment also reserves 1470 posts for the Extremely Backward Classes, 980 for Backward Classes and 245 posts for Women of Backward Classes.

