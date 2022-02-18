Bihar Police Constable PET: CSBC issues revised schedule at csbc.bih.nic.in; check official notice here

The Bihar Police Constable PET will now be held from 15 March to 8 April. Earlier, CSBC had postponed the physical tests, scheduled to be conducted in January, owing to the COVID-19 situation

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the revised timetable for the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2021. Those preparing for the exam, can check the new schedule by visiting the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the latest update, the Bihar Police Constable PET will now be held from 15 March to 8 April. Due to the COVID-19 situation across the country, CSBC had postponed the physical tests earlier that were scheduled to be conducted in January.

Through this recruitment drive, the CSBC seeks to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies.

Bihar Police Constable 2020 PET New Schedule Here:

28 January (Previous Date) 15 March (Revised Date)

29 January (Previous Date) 16 March (Revised Date)

31 January (Previous Date) 17 March (Revised Date)

1 February (Previous Date) 23 March (Revised Date)

2 February (Previous Date) 24 March (Revised Date)

3 February (Previous Date) 25 March (Revised Date)

4 February (Previous Date) 26 March (Revised Date)

9 February (Previous Date) 28 March (Revised Date)

10 February (Previous Date) 29 March (Revised Date)

11 February (Previous Date) 30 March (Revised Date)

12 February (Previous Date) 31 March (Revised Date)

14 February (Previous Date) 1 April (Revised Date)

15 February (Previous Date) 2 April (Revised Date)

17 February (Previous Date) 4 April (Revised Date)

18 February (Previous Date) 5 April (Revised Date)

19 February (Previous Date) 6 April (Revised Date)

21 February (Previous Date) 7 April (Revised Date)

22 February (Previous Date) 8 April (Revised Date)

Interested candidates can find the official notice here.

Candidates should note that the admit cards issued earlier with time and venue printed on it will remain valid. Furthermore, applicants will still be able to download their hall tickets from the official website.

Those who cleared the Constable Exam 2021, conducted in March last year, qualified to appear for the physical tests. The result for the Constable Exam was announced on 6 December.

Selection Process: For the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test, applicants need to write a written exam that will be followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test. The final merit list will be drawn up based solely on the performance of the written exam and PET/PST.

