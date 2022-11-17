Bihar: Patna municipality demolishes tea shop of female economics graduate, rebuilds after viral video

Patna: A young woman in Bihar opened a tea shop to make ends meet despite being a graduate in economics. Her tea stall is well known in Bihar.

Recently a video of tea seller Priyanka Gupta had gone viral on social media, where she is crying and saying how her stall has been confiscated by the government.

Priyanka alleged that the Patna municipality seized her stall despite obtaining the necessary permission.

In the video, she is heard saying, “I thought I could stand on my own feet by doing something different in Bihar. But this is Bihar. Here the dignity of women is limited to the kitchen."

However, after the video went viral, authorities reportedly gave her a place to park her stall.

Priyanka claimed that she set up her stall at this place for a few days after getting permission from the Commissioner of the Patna Municipal Corporation.

But even after that, the authorities removed his stall from there. The girl also alleged that her stall had been targeted several times before.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.