New Delhi: A day after managing director of the Bihar Women Development Corporation asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” after the student made a request for affordable sanitary pads, the National Commission for Women on Thursday took cognisance of the incident and condemned the “insensitive attitude” of the officer.

“The Commission has observed that such insensitive attitude from a person at a responsible position is condemnable and extremely shameful. NCW has taken cognisance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Harjot Kaur Bhamra, IAS, seeking explanation over her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks,” said the NCW in a statement.

“The Commission has sought a written explanation from the officer within seven days,” the statement added.

In response to student’s request for sanitary pads, Kaur had on Wednesday said, “Tomorrow you will ask the government for jeans and later beautiful jeans.”

“In the end, you will ask the government for family planning methods and free condoms too,” she added.

अब नितिश-तेजस्वि सरकार के IAS से मिलिए। हरजोत कौर बिहार की बेटियों को सानिटरी नैपकिन माँगने पर पाकिस्तान भेजेंगी। pic.twitter.com/VjVv0EF0AP — Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) September 28, 2022

The incident took place during an interaction between the officer and schoolgirls at a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar’ (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar).

Notably, the event was held in partnership with UNICEF.

“The government is giving lots of free things. Can they not provide us sanitary pads that cost Rs 20-30?,” the schoolgirl had asked.

Kaur’s shameful tirade did not end there.

When the girl who hailed from a slum retorted that it’s the people who elect the government, Kaur advised the student “not to vote.”

“Don’t vote. Become Pakistan,” she said.

With inputs from agencies

