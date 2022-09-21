'Bihar now Naxal-free, 77% decline in Maoist violence,' says CRPF DG; Home Minister Amit Shah hails 'historic milestone'

New Delhi: CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh on Wednesday said that Bihar is now Naxal-free.

“They may have a presence in the form of extortion gangs, but there is no place in Bihar where Naxals have domination,” he said.

“There is no place in Bihar and Jharkhand where forces cannot reach,” he added.

Elaborating on the operations against the Maoists, Singh said that Buddha Pahad in Jharkhand which was a Naxal-dominated area has been freed.

77% decline in Naxal violence

The CRPF DG also said that there has been a 77 per cent decline in Naxal violence.

“The incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have come down significantly. There have been 77% reduction. In 2009, it was at an all-time high of 2258, which has come down to 509 at present,” he said.

“Since April 2022, 7 Naxalites have been killed in Chhattisgarh, 4 in Jharkhand and 3 in Madhya Pradesh under Operation Thunderstorm. A total of 578 Maoists have surrendered/ arrested,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has hailed the gains as a ‘historic milestone’

With inputs from agencies

