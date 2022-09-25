New Delhi: In what may remind of Kanhaiya Lal’s murder in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, allegedly a group of Muslim youths first brazenly declared their intent to murder a Hindu school-going minor on social media and then gutted the victim with a knife in Bihar’s Chhapra district.

All of 15 years, class 10 student Aditya Tiwari was knifed multiple times to death by a group of Muslim youth on the campus of Tiwari’s junior high school in Jalalpur area allegedly for having objected to the group’s eve-teasing and molestation of girls outside a coaching institute that Aditya used to attend.

Brutality apart, the brazenness of the crime is shocking: the murder was carried out in full public glare at a packed high school with teachers and staff on duty. Tiwari, reportedly, was killed just as he was getting out of a class test.

Shocked locals have hit the streets to demand the immediate arrest of the accused. Aditya was a resident of Bhatkesari village in Chhapra.

As per the police complaint filed by Anita Devi, her son had a scuffle with the main accused Sahil after Aditya had opposed to Sahil’s advances on a female classmate, a day before the murder. After this, the accused had allegedly threatened to kill Aditya in front of several other students.

Later, Sahil had posted a status update on social media with a caption in Bhojpuri that said, “Jalalpur me aaj khelo hoe”, two hours before he allegedly stabbed Aditya on September 21.

Bihar: 15 years old Aditya Tiwari brutally muπdered by Taif, Sahil and Arshad with sharp weapons at school allegedly after Aditya opposed the way they used to tease school girls daily. They posted status on FB before committing crime.#JusticeForAdityapic.twitter.com/56XMkfjW6o — Snehal 🇮🇳™ (@Saffron_Sn) September 24, 2022

The incident occurred at around 11am when Aditya was stepping out of a classroom after sitting a test. The seven accused barged into the school and allegedly Sahil, along with Arshad, Arbaz, Mohd. Guddu, Ali cornered Aditya. In a matter of seconds Sahil allegedly stabbed Aditya multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

The accused fled the spot, while the teachers and support staff of the school rushed Aditya to a nearby community health centre where he was declared brought dead.

Soon after the incident, as the gory details of the murder started surfacing, locals hit the streets and demanded immediate arrests of the accused. The protesters also vandalised the school building and threatened teachers, media reports said.

However, when no arrests came even after four days of the incident, Aditya’s family and friends have taken to social media to demand justice. Ever since #JusticeForAditya is trending on twitter with several thousand tweets.

15 year old Aditya Tiwari murdered in broad daylight in school. Arshad, Taif Ali and Shahid enter the school and kill him with knives. The ruthless murder by entering the school in broad daylight.

The incident took place in Jalalpur, Bihar.#JusticeForAditya

'आदित्य तिवारी' pic.twitter.com/VWVV6wzEU8 — Saurabh Tiwari (शांडिल्य) (@subhamt356) September 24, 2022

According to reports, Aditya’s elder brother is a serving army man and is currently on posting.

Police, however, said they have arrested two of the six accused in the case and they have reportedly confessed to the murder.

Meanwhile, people are demanding the case be transferred to the CBI.

As per reports, teachers of the high school have also stopped attending the school as a mark of protest against the gruesome murder and lack of security.

(With inputs from local reports)

