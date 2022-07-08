Bihar: Man reaches school with sword after his child didn't get money for uniform in Araria

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, police said

Araria: In a shocking incident, a man reached his child's school with a sword in Bihar's Araria and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn't get money for school uniform.

"An FIR has been registered in this matter," said Jokihat SHO.

Bihar | Father reached his child's school with a sword and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn't get money for school uniform in Araria. "An FIR has been registered in this matter," said Jokihat SHO (07.07) pic.twitter.com/FFhaCwyES9 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

A video of the incident has gone viral over social media.

In the video, the man can be seen bare-chested and holding a sword in his hand. The incident reportedly took place when the classes were underway in the school.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

