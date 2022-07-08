Bihar: Man reaches school with sword after his child didn't get money for uniform in Araria
An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, police said
Araria: In a shocking incident, a man reached his child's school with a sword in Bihar's Araria and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn't get money for school uniform.
"An FIR has been registered in this matter," said Jokihat SHO.
Bihar | Father reached his child's school with a sword and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn't get money for school uniform in Araria.
"An FIR has been registered in this matter," said Jokihat SHO (07.07) pic.twitter.com/FFhaCwyES9
— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022
A video of the incident has gone viral over social media.
In the video, the man can be seen bare-chested and holding a sword in his hand. The incident reportedly took place when the classes were underway in the school.
Further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from ANI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bihar: Communal tension erupts in Araria district over vandalisation of idol
Local BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh expressed outrage over the incident and gave a ‘24-hour ultimatum’ to the administration for bringing the culprits to justice
Watch: Bihar SDM mercilessly beats two youths for not wearing helmets
The incident happened when section 144 was imposed in the city in the wake of the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme