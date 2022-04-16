Bihar: Ganga Ghat in Patna transforms into open classroom each weekend for govt job aspirants

A majority among them come from financially weaker sections and belong to remote areas of the state

Patna: Hundreds of government job aspirants come from different parts of the country especially Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to prepare for competitive exams at the Ganga Ghat in Patna every weekend for the past two months.

The reason is a teacher, who offers free classes to these students. A majority among them come from financially weaker sections and belong to remote areas of the state. SK Jha, who provides free classes to these students, said around 12,000-14,000 aspirants are currently preparing for their exams.

Most of the students studying here are Railway Recruitment Board and Staff Selection Commission aspirants. "All the students here are from the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), who have already cleared their first Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)," SK Jha told ANI on Saturday.

SK Jha has a team of 30-35 people who work tirelessly throughout the week to prepare the test material for the exam preparation.

"One can find students of humble backgrounds, belonging to the remotest areas, preparing for their competitive exams in order to get employed," said Jha.

Jha mentors these students for their government exams, twice a week, without charging any fees.

A farmer's son from Aurangabad expressed how the guidance of their teacher helped to boost his confidence and perform better every day. "We arrive here by 6 in the morning to give a 90-minute test constituting 120 questions," said Gudia from Mokama, one of the students.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.