Bihar: Five members of a family found hanging in Samastipur

Five members of a family were found hanging at their house in Bihar's Samastipur on Sunday, police said.

It has come to light that the family was in debt, informed police, adding that the FSL team has been called for an investigation.

The incident took place in the Mau village in Vidyapatinagar police station area on Saturday night.

According to Dainik Jagran, the deceased have been identified as Manoj Jha (45), his mother Sita Devi, wife Sundarmani Devi and their children Satyam Kumar and Shivam Kumar.

Manoj Jha used to ride autorickshaw and sell tobacco. He reportedly took loans from many people, but was unable to repay because of his financial status.

