Bihar: Five members of a family found hanging in Samastipur
It has come to light that the family was in debt, informed police, adding that the FSL team has been called for an investigation
Five members of a family were found hanging at their house in Bihar's Samastipur on Sunday, police said.
Bihar | Bodies of five members of a family found hanging at their house in Samastipur
It has come to light that the family was in debt. The FSL team has been called for an investigation, say police. pic.twitter.com/8139O3bFQJ
— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022
It has come to light that the family was in debt, informed police, adding that the FSL team has been called for an investigation.
The incident took place in the Mau village in Vidyapatinagar police station area on Saturday night.
According to Dainik Jagran, the deceased have been identified as Manoj Jha (45), his mother Sita Devi, wife Sundarmani Devi and their children Satyam Kumar and Shivam Kumar.
Manoj Jha used to ride autorickshaw and sell tobacco. He reportedly took loans from many people, but was unable to repay because of his financial status.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: What is the caste-based census announced in Bihar by Nitish Kumar?
The demand for counting castes has increased in the recent times. Here's why supporters say it's necessary, and what the Centre says
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP announces 18 candidates; Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka
Of the 18 candidates, six are from Uttar Pradesh. Former BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, who had left his Gorakhpur Urban constituency for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest the Assembly polls, is among the candidates
Bihar officers to face action if 5.51 lakh PMAY-G houses not completed by June
Many of these houses have been under construction since 2015 and got financial approval in 2012-13