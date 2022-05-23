India

Bihar: Eight migrant labourers killed, eight hurt as truck overturns in Purnia

The accident took place in Jalalgarh Police Station area when the vehicle laden with iron pipes was travelling from West Bengal's Siliguri to Jammu

FP Staff May 23, 2022 16:06:35 IST
Eight migrant labourers from Rajasthan were killed and eight others were injured in Bihar's Purnia district when the truck they were travelling in overturned on Monday. ANI

Eight migrant labourers from Rajasthan were killed and eight others were injured when the truck by which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Purnia district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in Jalalgarh Police Station area when the vehicle laden with iron pipes was travelling from West Bengal's Siliguri to Jammu, Purnia Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Saroj said.

Eight occupants of the truck were crushed to death when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned. Eight others were injured and admitted to hospitals for treatment, he added.

Following the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the loss of lives. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "The loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh, Purnia (Bihar) is very sad. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. My sympathies are with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

With input from agencies

Updated Date: May 23, 2022 16:06:35 IST

