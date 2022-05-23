The accident took place in Jalalgarh Police Station area when the vehicle laden with iron pipes was travelling from West Bengal's Siliguri to Jammu

Eight migrant labourers from Rajasthan were killed and eight others were injured when the truck by which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Purnia district on Monday, police said.

Bihar | Eight labourers died in Jalalgarh Police Station area of Purnia after a truck loaded with scrap lost balance and overturned here this morning. All the labourers belonged to Rajasthan. The truck carried 16 labourers and was going from Agartala (Tripura) to Jammu. pic.twitter.com/jZzJVww5tY — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

The accident took place in Jalalgarh Police Station area when the vehicle laden with iron pipes was travelling from West Bengal's Siliguri to Jammu, Purnia Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Saroj said.

Eight occupants of the truck were crushed to death when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned. Eight others were injured and admitted to hospitals for treatment, he added.

Following the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the loss of lives. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "The loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh, Purnia (Bihar) is very sad. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. My sympathies are with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

पूर्णिया (बिहार) के जलालगढ़ में हुए सड़क हादसे में जनहानि बेहद दुःखद है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और शोकसंतप्त परिजनों को इस दुख को सहन करने का सम्बल दें। मेरी सम्वेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ हैं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) May 23, 2022

With input from agencies

