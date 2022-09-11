Bihar: Dissatisfied with work, Nawada top cop puts 5 junior police officials in lockup, video goes viral; probe sought

Superintendent of police in Bihar's Nawada Gaurav Mangala on Thursday night had put three assistant sub-inspectors and two sub-inspectors inside lockup for two hours

New Delhi: Bihar Police Association on Sunday demanded action against Nawada district’s superintendent of police Gaurav Mangala for allegedly putting five of his subordinate police officials inside a lockup for two hours after he was dissatisfied with their work performance.

“Police personnel across Bihar are angry with this behaviour. A probe should be done and FIR should be registered against the Nawada SP,” Bihar Police Association President Mrityunjay Singh told news agency ANI.

The incident came to fore after a video that went viral shows five police officials, in their uniform, talking to each other inside the lockup they were put in.

Unhappy with the performance, Nawada SP Gaurav on Thursday night had put three assistant sub-inspectors and two sub-inspectors inside lockup for two hours.

बिहार पुलिस का हाल नवादा में SP ने लापरवाही बरतने के कारण 2 दारोगा और 3 ASI को 2 घंटे तक थाने के लॉकअप में बंद कर दिया. पुलिस एसोसिएशन ने SP पर कार्रवाई की माँग की. pic.twitter.com/FpF4ye9KOb — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) September 10, 2022

When the reporters contacted the SP and asked him about the video, Mangala denied, calling it "fake news".

The Bihar Police Association President said, "We got the information soon after the incident took place at our Nawada branch and it is being discussed on WhatsApp groups of police personnel as well. Incidents like these are reminiscent of the colonial period. The incident is the first of its kind and could tarnish the image of Bihar Police. We demand a judicial probe and a thorough investigation of the CCTV footage."

The Association President further said that there are allegations that the SP is putting pressure on aggrieved people to hush up the matter. "Attempts may also be made to tamper with CCTV footage. A probe should be initiated at the earliest and an FIR should be lodged under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code," Singh said.

Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani took cognizance of the matter and issued a letter to top police officials, instructing them to behave well with the employees working under them.

In the letter, Subhani stated that incidences of using unparliamentary language without any reason and harassment will not be tolerated.

"Unreasonable suspension and departmental action would be considered mental harassment," Subhani said.

With inputs from agencies

