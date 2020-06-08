Bihar DCECE 2020 online application deadline extended till 19 June; candidates can apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar DCECE 2020 | The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date of registration for filing online application form for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2020 till 19 June.

In a notification, BCECEB said that the applicants can edit or make corrections in the form from 22 to 25 June through the application correction window.

The board has also extended the last date of payment of application fee for DCECE 2020. Candidates can now pay the application fee through challan till 20 June and through net banking/credit card/debit card till 21 June.

The dates for the DCECE 2020 and the issuance of the online admit card will be notified by the board later.

The dates for the entrance examination have been extended by BCECEB due to the extension of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown till 30 June.

According to a report by NDTV, the entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 19 and 20 April.

The DCECE is conducted for admission to various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the institutions of the state. It is a pen-paper based examination.

The board said that information about the date of the DCECE-2020 will also be published in the leading regional newspapers of the state.

Candidates have also been asked to keep checking the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in for updates.

Earlier, the last date of registration for DCECE 2020 was extended till 9 June.

The exam for PPE and PE (Engineering) tests the candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It contains 30 questions each from the three subjects. The paper is of 450 marks.

The paper for paramedical courses contains questions from General Science, Hindi, English, General Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude. There are total of 90 questions and the exam is of 450 marks.

The test for paramedical dental has questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, Hindi, English and General Knowledge. It also carries 90 questions and 450 total marks.

Direct link to register for DCECE 2020 - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/DCECE20_APLPORTAL/