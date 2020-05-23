Bihar DCECE 2020 application deadline extended till 9 June; visit official site bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to apply

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date of registration for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2020 till 9 June.

The last date of paying application fees through challan is 10 June, while the deadline for fee payment through online mode is 11 June. The date has been extended in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The DCECE 2020 application form can be edited between 12 and 15 June. The DCECE 2020 exam date will be announced later.

Earlier, the deadline for submission of online application form was 24 May.

DCECE is conducted for admission to various engineering and medical diplomas across Bihar. It is a pen-paper based examination.

The exam for PPE and PE (Engineering) tests the knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It contains 30 questions each from the three subjects. The paper is of 450 marks.

The paper for paramedical courses contains questions from General Science, Hindi, English, General Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude. There are total 90 questions and the exam is of 450 marks.

The test for paramedical dental has questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, Hindi, English and General Knowledge. It also carries 90 questions and 450 total marks.

How to apply

Go to official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/DCECE20_APLPORTAL/

Register for the course which you want to appear for by providing personal details like name, mobile number, aadhaar number and email ID, among others.

After that, fill the application form, entering required details and uploading scanned photo and signature in the prescribed format. Submit the form and pay application fee.