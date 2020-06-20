Bihar DCECE 2020: Deadline for online registration of entrance exam extended again; candidates can apply till 28 June on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar DCECE 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has again extended the last date to fill online registration for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) 2020 till 28 June. On Friday, BCECEB uploaded a notice on its official website.

Eligible and willing candidates can apply for the examination at - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The last date of payment of application fee has also been extended. Candidates willing to pay the registration fee through challan can now make the payment till 29 June and online payment can be made till 30 June.

Applicants can edit and make corrections in their online registration forms between 1 to 4 July. The date of issue of online admit card and proposed date of examination will be notified later, BCECEB said.

A report by Jagran Josh mentioned that BCECEB in its notification has said that the timeline for online registration of Bihar DCECE 2020 has been extended as candidates from COVID-19 lockdown regions and containment zones might not been able to complete the application process.

According to a report by NDTV, DCECE 2020 was initially scheduled for 19 and 20 April but was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavius.

Since lockdown, BCECEB has extended the application deadline three times.

About Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam:

The DCECE is conducted for admission to various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the institutions of the state. It is a pen-paper based examination.

The exam for PPE and PE (Engineering) tests the candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It contains 30 questions each from the three subjects. The paper is of 450 marks.

The paper for paramedical courses contains questions from General Science, Hindi, English, General Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude. There are total of 90 questions and the exam is of 450 marks.

The test for paramedical dental has questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, Hindi, English and General Knowledge. It also carries 90 questions and 450 total marks.

The direct link to register for DCECE 2020 - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/DCECE20_APLPORTAL/