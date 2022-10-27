Bihar: Dalit man thrashed, forced to lick spit for falling in love with Muslim girl

Samastipur: A Dalit youth was reportedly thrashed and forced to lick spit for falling in love with a Muslim girl in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

The incident took place in the Chak Habib village of Samastipur.

A panchayat in the region punished the man for falling in love with the girl of another religion by ordering his flogging and also made him lick spit, India Today reported.

A video of the incident has gone viral over social media.

According to reports, the boy and girl fell in love with each other two years ago and were planning to run away from home to settle down. When the couple once planned to meet, the villagers caught them and thrashed the boy.

The boy was later made to spit and lick five times, as per reports.

Taking note of the incident, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal blamed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Twitter.

"समस्तीपुर के चक हबीब गांव में अनुसूचित जाति के एक युवक को पांच बार थूक चटवाया गया। इसे सार्वजनिक रूप से किया गया। लेकिन किसी का ध्यान इसलिए नहीं है क्योंकि करने वाला अल्पसंख्यक समाज का है। बिहार में स्थिति है कि SC समाज के साथ अल्पसंख्यक समाज कुछ भी करे, कोई बोलने वाला नहीं है।" pic.twitter.com/07YJjIGHxw — Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal (@sanjayjaiswalMP) October 26, 2022

An official said that no written complaint has been lodged in the police station from both sides in the matter. An FIR was registered based on the statement of the watchman and the accused will arrested soon, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)

