Bihar controversy: Kartikeya Singh should be sacked, strict action should be taken against him, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Earlier today BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi also hit out at Nitish Kumar over Kartikeya Singh's induction into the Bihar cabinet

New Delhi: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has hit out at the Bihar government over inducting Kartikeya Singh as the Law minister into the cabinet.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We expect Patna HC to take serious notice of this. I expect CM Nitish Kumar to show some courage. Kartikeya Singh should be sacked and strict action should be taken against him."

A controversy erupted one day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his new cabinet by inducting 31 new ministers including 16 from key ally RJD.

Kartikeya Singh, who was to surrender in Danapur court on 16 August in a kidnapping instead reached Raj Bhavan in Patna to take oath as the new Law minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar. Singh was given interim protection till 1 September by the court on 12 August.

Sushil Kumar Modi said, "If Kartikeya Singh (RJD) had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister. I ask Nitish, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikey Singh should be immediately dismissed."

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he has no information about Kartikeya Singh's alleged outstanding arrest warrant.

