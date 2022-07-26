Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, isolates himself at home

It is for the second time this year that Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He was earlier tested positive in the month of January

New Delhi: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Bihar, Kumar has been keeping unwell and was showing symptoms for the past two-three days.

The CMO in a release said that Nitish Kumar got himself tested for COVID on 25 July and his reports came positive.

"The Chief Minister is in home isolation and doctors have advised him to take rest." the CMO said.

The Bihar chief minister also asked people who recently came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Notably, it is for the second time that Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 this year. He was earlier tested positive in the month of January this year.

Also, the Bihar chief minister skipped the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on 25 July.

Bihar has been reporting over 1,800 new cases COVID-19 over the last few days.

Meanwhile, India logged 14,380 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 1,47,512 active cases of coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Tuesday morning.

With inputs from agencies

