Bihar Cabinet conundrum: Who is Sudhakar Singh, accused in rice scam, yet made agriculture minister?

During Nitish Kumar's tenure, he was accused of rice scam in 2013. More than 80 FIRs were filed in this scam, and many people were arrested

New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is constantly under scrutiny. After Law Minister Kartikeya Singh, Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh has also come into controversy. Singh is accused of a rice scam worth crores of rupees in 2013. He, on the other hand, has categorically denied all of the allegations against him.

Sudhakar Singh is the son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, a senior RJD leader. He is an MLA from the Ramgarh seat of Buxar. During Nitish Kumar's tenure, he was accused of rice scam in 2013. A case had been filed against him at the Ramgarh police station. According to the allegation, Sudhakar Singh's rice mill had a rice processing agreement with the government. They stole the rice provided by the government. More than 80 FIRs were filed in this scam, and many people were arrested.

According to ABP News, Singh, the Agriculture Minister, has denied all of the allegations levelled against him. On Thursday, he said that this allegation is false, and the matter will be decided by the court. So far, the hearing has been favourable to us. The court ruled that it is the government's responsibility to return the rice that the rice mills had received for processing. It is the government's fault that the rice was not returned.

The Agriculture Minister said that at the time when this case was registered, there was a BJP coalition government in Bihar. BJP people are making a ruckus without seeing the paper. These cases belong to the BJP-backed government. Whatever action they had to do, they have done.

Apart from Sudhakar Singh, there are 68 more accused in the rice scam. At the same time, in this case, many accused have not returned the outstanding money so far, in which one of the present Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh is also named.

It was Nitish Kumar who had filed a case against him in the rice scam. In such a situation, questions are being raised on the Nitish government after Sudhakar Singh became the Agriculture Minister.

With input from agencies

