Bihar Cabinet conundrum: Who is Sudhakar Singh, accused in rice scam, yet made agriculture minister?
During Nitish Kumar's tenure, he was accused of rice scam in 2013. More than 80 FIRs were filed in this scam, and many people were arrested
New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is constantly under scrutiny. After Law Minister Kartikeya Singh, Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh has also come into controversy. Singh is accused of a rice scam worth crores of rupees in 2013. He, on the other hand, has categorically denied all of the allegations against him.
Sudhakar Singh is the son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, a senior RJD leader. He is an MLA from the Ramgarh seat of Buxar. During Nitish Kumar's tenure, he was accused of rice scam in 2013. A case had been filed against him at the Ramgarh police station. According to the allegation, Sudhakar Singh's rice mill had a rice processing agreement with the government. They stole the rice provided by the government. More than 80 FIRs were filed in this scam, and many people were arrested.
According to ABP News, Singh, the Agriculture Minister, has denied all of the allegations levelled against him. On Thursday, he said that this allegation is false, and the matter will be decided by the court. So far, the hearing has been favourable to us. The court ruled that it is the government's responsibility to return the rice that the rice mills had received for processing. It is the government's fault that the rice was not returned.
The Agriculture Minister said that at the time when this case was registered, there was a BJP coalition government in Bihar. BJP people are making a ruckus without seeing the paper. These cases belong to the BJP-backed government. Whatever action they had to do, they have done.
Apart from Sudhakar Singh, there are 68 more accused in the rice scam. At the same time, in this case, many accused have not returned the outstanding money so far, in which one of the present Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh is also named.
It was Nitish Kumar who had filed a case against him in the rice scam. In such a situation, questions are being raised on the Nitish government after Sudhakar Singh became the Agriculture Minister.
With input from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nitish Kumar wanted to become vice president, got angry when we refused: BJP's Sushil Modi
Shortly after taking oath as the Bihar CM on Wednesday, Kumar called for a united Opposition against the BJP in the 2024 general elections. However, he denied being the Opposition's PM candidate
Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet likely to be dominated by RJD ministers
According to the power-sharing formula, the RJD will have the largest number of ministers, as it has a higher number of MLAs. Besides, the in-principle decision to hand over BJP's portfolios to RJD implies that it will get some key ones like the health and road construction department
From cricket to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s political heir, who is Tejashwi Yadav?
Tejashwi began campaigning for the Rashtriya Janata Dal while pursuing a cricket career in 2010. He was praised with success for updating campaigning techniques and improving the party's internet appeal