Bihar Bridge Collapse: Construction company faces show cause notice, engineer suspended

The Bihar government has slapped a show cause notice on the construction company and suspended an executive engineer in view of the bridge collapse incident two days ago.

“The Haryana-based company, which was awarded the contract, has been served with a show cause notice by the Managing Director of Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam and asked to reply within 15 days”, Pratyay Amrit, the Additional Chief Secretary for the road construction department told PTI.

A four-lane concrete bridge being built across the River Ganges in the east Indian state of Bihar was supposed to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts. The Bridge has collapsed twice since construction began in 2017, the first time in April last year before Sunday’s catastrophic failure.

The company has been asked to explain why it should not be blacklisted by the government and further action was taken against it, he said.

“The department has also suspended the executive engineer concerned for his failure to keep an eye on the quality of the work”, added the Additional Chief Secretary.

The incident sparked a war of words between the state government and the opposition BJP.

The under-construction bridge, a portion of which caved in on Sunday, involved a cost of over ₹ 1,700 crores and was supposed to be completed by 2019. The foundation stone of the structure was laid in February 2014, by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

