Bihar: Bomb hurled at CM Nitish Kumar's public meeting site in Nalanda; Man detained
Police have detained one person in connection with a bomb that was hurled near Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda
Nalanda: A bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' (public meeting) site in Nalanda on Tuesday.
Police officials have reached the spot to ascertain the facts.
A police official told ANI that they have detained one person in connection with a bomb that was hurled near Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda. Further details are awaited.
On 27 March earlier this year, a man was arrested in Bihar for trying to attack Nitish Kumar. The incident occurred at Bakhtiyarpur block in Patna, where the chief minister was paying floral tributes to a freedom fighter from the area.
