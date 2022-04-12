Bihar: Bomb hurled at CM Nitish Kumar's public meeting site in Nalanda; Man detained

Police have detained one person in connection with a bomb that was hurled near Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda

Nalanda: A bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' (public meeting) site in Nalanda on Tuesday.

Police officials have reached the spot to ascertain the facts.

A police official told ANI that they have detained one person in connection with a bomb that was hurled near Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda. Further details are awaited.

On 27 March earlier this year, a man was arrested in Bihar for trying to attack Nitish Kumar. The incident occurred at Bakhtiyarpur block in Patna, where the chief minister was paying floral tributes to a freedom fighter from the area.

