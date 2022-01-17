Schools will have to submit the results of internal assessments and literary activities to the Board by 25 January

The hall tickets for Class 12 Board exams 2022 have been put out by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who have registered themselves for the Board exams can check and download their admit cards from the official website of BSEB - http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

The BSEB will conduct the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination from 1 to 14 February. The practical exams for Class 12 have already begun from 10 January and will continue till 20 January.

BSEB Class 12 Board admit cards: Here’s how to download

Step-1: Visit the official website of BSEB - http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step-2: On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022’ and click on it

Step-3: Enter login credentials in order to download BSEB Class 12 admit card

Step-4: Then click on the link that reads - 'Download 12th admit card'

Step-5: BSEB Class 12 Board admit card will be displayed on the screen, download take a printout of it for further reference

As per the schedule, the Class 12 Board exams 2022 will be held in two shifts. The forenoon shift will start at 9.30 am and end at 12.45 pm, whereas the afternoon shift will be from 1.45 pm and end at 5.00 pm.

Check the exam schedule here.

Students must note that they will be given an additional cool-off time of 15 minutes before the exams. The cool-off time will be given to students to analyse and read the question papers carefully. However, they will not be allowed to write anything during that time.

Paper pattern

The syllabus for this year has been reduced by the Board by 30 percent for Commerce, Arts, and Science stream in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The theory of paper - Science will be 70 marks whereas the practical papers will be of 30 marks. The Commerce and Arts papers will be of 100 marks each. This year, the Board has increased the number of objective questions in the paper for each stream.

Schools will have to submit the results of internal assessments and literary activities to the Board by 25 January.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has already issued the admit card for Class 10 examinations 2022. The written exams will be conducted from 17 to 24 February.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of BSEB - http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

