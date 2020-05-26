Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 declared: BSEB declares matriculation scores; 80.59% students pass exam

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 declared | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared results for Class 10 exams, which were held between 17 and 24 February, 2020 on Tuesday (26 May). The results were expected in the last week of March but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma declared the results of Class 10th board examination in the presence of the department's additional chief secretary RK Mahajan and BSEB chairman Anand Kishore in Patna at education departments conference hall.

As per the statement released by the Bihar Board, 2,89,692 students failed the exam. Over 12 lakh students passed the exam, taking the pass percentage to 80.59. 5,24,217 students stood in the second division, while 2,75,402 secured the third division.

Himanshu Raj, a student of Janata high school, Tenuaj, Rohtas district topped the board examination with 481 out of 500 marks (96.20 percent). Durgesh Kumar, a student of SK High School, Jitwarpur, Samastipur has secured the second rank by scoring 96 percent. Both are bright students from humble households and are inclined to take up the science stream in 11th and pursue engineering further on.

Himanshu, the son of a vegetable vendor, hails from Rohtas and dreams of becoming a software engineer. He says his success is due to his hard work and the sacrifices of his family who set aside their comfort to pool in the best resources available.

"I studied for more than 10 hours regularly. My parents and my siblings always motivated me to study hard. They sacrificed their comforts to provide me best of the resources available so that I could concentrate on my studies," he told Hindustan Times.

Durgesh's father is a modest farmer and he too was pleasantly surprised on securing the second rank in the state. He says he plans to pursue engineering from IIT.

Durgesh's father says,"I have opted farming which was my father’s occupation to earn livelihood. But I want that my son gets higher education and join a good office."

Among girls’, Juli Kumari is the first among 10 girls who have made it to the toppers’ list. She has scored 95.60% and jointly shares third rank with Shubham Kumar and Rajveer. She too wants to become a computer engineer, Hindustan Times reported.

The top ten scorers will receive a scholarship of Rs 1,200 per month from the Bihar government for one year. A total of 41 students including 10 girl students were among those who secured position among the top ten in the examination, it said.

Even though BSEB completed the Class 10 exam evaluation process by 17 May, the results were declared today as the board was conducting a verification of toppers’ marks. The mechanism of verification was brought into place after 2016 toppers could not answer basic questions, leaving the board officials red-faced. The verification includes tests on IQ and to match handwriting.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the verification process was conducted online.

Candidates who had appeared for the board exam can check their results on the official websites, or on our portal given below: http://resultbseb.online, http://onlinebseb.in and http://biharboardonline.com

The matric examination was conducted in February in which 14,94,071 students had appeared at the examination at 1368 examination centres across the state.

Of 14,94,071 candidates, a total of 12,04030 students have been declared successful (80.59 per cent) that included

4,03,392 students who passed the examination in first division while 5,24,217 passed in second and 2,75,402 passed in third division, the release said.

"Bihar board became the first board to declare the results of class X and XII in the country as most of the boards have either not completed the examination or could not complete the evaluation of answer sheets because of the lockdown enforced in the country to contain the spread of Coronavirus infection," the BSEB chairman said.

Kishore said the board could declare results because of its better planning and teamwork. The BSEB on March 24 had declared the results of intermediate (10+2) examination 2020 in which 80.44 percent candidates of all the three streams - arts, commerce and science had passed the examination.

The pass percentage in matriculation examination last year was 80.73 while it was 68.89 per cent in 2018, the release said.

Students can check their result at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.