Bihar board 10th pass percentage 2020: 80.59% clear Class 10 exams; 12.04 lakh students pass in BSEB matric results

Bihar board 10th pass percentage 2020 | Around 12.04 lakh students (12,04,030) students passed the Bihar board Class 10 examination on Tuesday. The pass percentage for Class 1oth board exam 80.59 percent.

Boys fared better than girls in the Bihar Board Class 10 (matric) result declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday (26 May). A total of 6,13,485 boys cleared the exam, while 5,90,545 girls passed

Students who appeared for the BSEB Class 10 matriculation exam can check their results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

However, in case the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their result on their mobile phone via SMS.

Here's how to check your result:

Step 1: Visit the website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on 'Results'

Step 3: Tap on Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

While the Bihar board Class 12 Result 2020 was released by BSEB on 24 March, Class 10 result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 19 May, 1,391 people have tested positive in the state while nine people have died from the deadly virus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 494 in Bihar have been cured.

Every year, lakhs of students appear in the Class 10 (Matriculation) exam held by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). While around 16.6 lakh students had appeared for the exam in 2019, in 2018, 17 lakh students wrote the exam. In 2016, 14 lakh students took the exam.