Bihar block supply officer booked in disproportionate assets case

The Bihar vigilance department on Saturday unearthed disproportionate assets worth over Rs 4 crore, in a raid at the office of a block supply officer in Musahari in the state's Muzaffarpur.

The team led by DSP Kanhaiya Lal also conducted raids at the houses of the officer Santosh Kumar in Hajipur and Daudpur Kothi.

Lal said, “Although nothing was found from Muzaffarpur, goods were recovered from Hajipur.”

Vigilance officials recovered a kilogram of gold, 13 lakh rupees in cash and illegal assets worth around Rs 4 crore.

They said Kumar owns luxurious houses in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and two districts of Bihar. He also owns some plots of land in the state.

A case of disproportionate assets has been registered against Kumar.

