Bihar: BJP hits out at Nitish Kumar over inducting kidnapping accused as Law minister into cabinet

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi has hit out at Nitish Kumar over Kartikeya Singh's induction into the Bihar cabinet.

New Delhi: A controversy erupted one day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his new cabinet by inducting 31 new ministers including 16 from key ally RJD.

Kartikeya Singh, who was to surrender in Danapur court on 16 August in a kidnapping instead reached Raj Bhavan in Patna to take oath as the new Law minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar. Singh was given interim protection till 1 September by the court on 12 August.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi has hit out at Nitish Kumar over Kartikeya Singh's induction into the Bihar cabinet.

Sushil Kumar Modi said, "If Kartikeya Singh (RJD) had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister. I ask Nitish, is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu's times? Kartikey Singh should be immediately dismissed."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he has no information about Kartikeya Singh's alleged outstanding arrest warrant.

Case against Kartikeya Singh

A case of kidnapping was registered against Karthikeya Singh and 17 others in Patna's Bihta police station in 2014.

Singh is accused of kidnapping a builder with the intent to kill him. A chargesheet has been filed in this case. A warrant was issued against Singh on 14 July 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.