Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration process begins today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The registration process for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2020 counselling commences today on 8 January. Candidates who are eligible can apply online for the BCECE counselling 2020 at the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to a report in NDTV, the online registration window, as well as provisions for choice filling for seat allotment and locking will be available till 14 January. The counselling will be held in two rounds, with the result of the first round of seat allotment being announced on 21 January.

According to the official notice, candidates will have to upload certain documents for registration for the counselling round. These include, Class 10 admit cards, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets in specified formats, certificates of caste if applicable, income certificates, copy of AADHAR card, BCECE application form and provisional allotment order.

Important dates for Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020 are:

Commencement of online registration: 8 January

Last date of online registration: 14 January

1st round provisional seat allotment result: 21 January

Download of allotment order for Round 1: 21 January

Document verification and admission: 21 January

Document verification and admission (Round 1): 22 January and 26 January

2nd Round provisional seat allotmemt result publication date: 29 January

Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round): 29 January

Documents verification and admission for round 2: 30 January to 1 February.

The registration for online counselling by candidates will have to done once. If a candidate is registering during the first round, then the candidate will not be allowed to enroll and fill choice in the second round.