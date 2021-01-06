Bihar BCECE counselling 2020 schedule released: Registration to start on 8 January at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
BCECE counselling 2020 process will commence from 8 January. The schedule has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
As per the schedule, candidates who have qualified BCECE 2020 will have to register online and fill the choice for seat allotment between 8 and 14 January 2021. The BCECE provisional first round seat allotment result will be declared by the Board on 21 January.
Students whose names appear in the first round seat allotment result will have to verify their documents and complete the admission process from 22 to 26 January.
BCECE counselling 2020 second round provisional seat allotment result will be declared on 29 January and candidates will have to verify documents and finish the admission formalities between 30 January and 1 February 2021.
Hindustan Times reported that candidates will only be able to register for BCECE counselling online. They will be required to provide all the required details and upload relevant documents to be eligible for seat allotment and admission.
Scroll reported that candidates registering for BCECE counselling 2020 will have to upload documents including Class 10 admit card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, income certificates, Aadhaar card copy, BCECE application form as well as provisional allotment order. They will also be required to furnish caste certificates (if applicable).
The official notification said that registration for online counselling will have to be done once. If a candidate is registering during the first round, he/ she will not be allowed to enroll and fill choice in the second round.
