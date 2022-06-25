'...biggest shield for kids': Mother elephant rescues her cub from washing away in river current

As the elephant cub is too small to endure the current, the mother rescues it with her trunk and gently escorts it to the land below her legs. In some moments, the baby manages to stand on its feet and crosses the river with the help of its mother.

Whether it is the human family or the animal kingdom, mothers represent the symbol of love and affection. A recent viral video has proven it yet again that a mother can go beyond anything to save her child. The incident from West Bengal’s Siliguri showing a mother elephant saving her baby while crossing a stream has left the internet world in awe.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda who is quite popular among internet users for uploading adorable wildlife videos has come up with this new one. The one-minute-long video shows a herd of elephants crossing a river. While crossing it, a baby elephant from the herd can be seen finding it hard to walk against the strong water current.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1540296607685836800

Though most of the elephants reach the other bank of the river, the mother elephant waits for her baby. The small creature struggles to fight with the flow and is seen going away from its mother. The mother elephant tries hard to prevent the baby from washing away with her trunk. When the struggle continues, the camera pans to show the herd waiting at the bank for the two of them to join.

As the elephant cub is too small to endure the current, the mother rescues it with her trunk and gently escorts it to the land below her legs. In some moments, the baby manages to stand on its feet and crosses the river with the help of its mother. In the end, the duo is seen climbing up the slope of the bank and joining the herd.

Sharing the video, Nanda wrote in the caption, “Mother saved its kid getting washed away & escorts her to safety sweetly below her legs. Herd waits for them to join. Incredible social bonding in the animal world.” The clip has garnered over 2,000 likes since being uploaded and users got spellbound after watching the immense love and affection of the mother elephant.

While one of the users said, “Mother is the biggest shield for kids. It can be seen in every living culture”, another thanked Nanda by saying, “How do you arrange to collect such incredible videos? Keep up the good work.”

