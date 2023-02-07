Big boost for Indian Army, will get first batch of AK-203 rifles soon

New Delhi: In a major boost to its firepower, the Indian Army will soon get the first batch of AK-203 rifles.

According to a report by Janes Intel, the production of 5,000 first batch of AK-203 rifles has been completed at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Alexander Mikheev, director general of Russian defence export agency Rosoboronexport, was quoted as saying by Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW) that the delivery of the AK-203 rifles will start soon.

Among the AK-203 rifles being produced in India, the first 70,000 will have an indigenous content of up to 70% while for the later ones it will be 100%.

The AK-203 rifles with 70% indigenous content will have a cost of Rs 91,000 while those with 100% indigenous content will cost around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 less.

The Indian government plans to procure around 6,00,000 AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian Army with more orders expected for the paramilitary forces and commando units of the state police forces.

