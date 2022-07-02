'Biased and inaccurate': India rejects US panel's report on religious freedom

Released in June, the report recommended the Biden administration to designate India, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and 11 other nations as 'countries of particular concern' in the context of religious freedom

New Delhi: India on Saturday slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its "biased" and "inaccurate" comments on the country.

The strong reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after the USCIRF alleged "repression" of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them in India.

Replying to media queries on the USCIRF comments on India, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

Our response to media queries on comments on India by USCIRF:https://t.co/VAuSPs5QSQ pic.twitter.com/qXnwSOA49K — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 2, 2022

He said the remarks reflect a "severe lack of understanding" of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos.

"Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation," Bagchi said.

What the USCIRF report said about India

Released in June, the report recommended the Biden administration to designate India, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and 11 other nations as "countries of particular concern" in the context of religious freedom.

However, the recommendations are not binding on the US government, NDTV reported.

With inputs from agencies

