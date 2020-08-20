BHU PET 2020: Admit card for first phase released at bhuonline.in, here's how to check details
Banaras Hindu University in a statement mentioned that it has released the admit card for the entrance tests scheduled between 24 and 26 August.
The Banaras Hindu University has released the admit card for entrance test to its postgraduate (PG) programmes, BHU PET 2020, on its official website bhuonline.in.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the university in a statement mentioned that it has released the admit card for the entrance tests scheduled between 24 and 26 August.
Hall tickets for the tests to be conducted between 27 and 31 August are expected to be released on 21 August.
The BHU will be conducting the entrance examination for all postgraduate programmes, LLB (3 years), B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA in the first phase from 24 to 31 August.
Steps to download BHU PET 2020 admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the link that read 'Admit Card PET-2020'.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter your registered email ID or registration ID and click on Search button.
Step 4: The admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.
Here's the direct link to download BHU PET 2020 admit card.
As per a report in Scroll, BHU has also released the timetable for the second phase of the entrance examination that will be conducted from 9 to 18 September.
The examinations this year has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
https://scroll.in/announcements/970822/bhu-uet-pet-2020-admit-card-issued-for-1st-phase-exam-timetable-for-2nd-phase-released
Here's the direct link for the BHU entrance exam 2020 time table.
The university was earlier scheduled to hold the entrance tests between 16 and 31 August. The BHU has stated that the admit card for 2020 is a mandatory document that students will have to carry to the exam centre. If they fail to take their admit card they will not be allowed to take the entrance examination.
