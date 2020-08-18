BHU admit card 2020: Banaras Hindu University to release hall ticket for entrance exams soon at bhuonline.in

BHU admit card 2020 | Entrance tests for all postgraduate programmes, LLB (3 years), B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA will be conducted in the first phase from 24 to 31 August

BHU admit card 2020 | The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is likely to release the admit card for post graduate entrance test (PET) 2020 and under graduate entrance test (UET) 2020 on its official website bhuonline.in soon.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the varsity will hold the entrance test in two phases.The report mentioned the university saying that the admit card, or hall ticket, will be released one week prior to the examinations.

As per the notification by BHU, entrance tests for all postgraduate programmes, LLB (3 years), B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA will be conducted in the first phase from 24 to 31 August.

In the second phase from 9 to 14 September, the entrance test for remaining undergraduate programmes including BA (Hons), Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons)/BCom-FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB – 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc will be conducted.

The University was earlier scheduled to hold the examination between 16 and 31 August.

An NDTV report mentions that BHU admit card 2020 is a mandatory document that students will have to carry to the exam centre, failing which they will not be allowed to take the entrance examination.

Once released, students should check all the details mentioned in the admit card and if they find discrepancies, they should contact the administration at the earliest.

Steps to download BHU admit card 2020

Candidates need to first go to the official website of the Banaras Hindu University - bhuonline.in. Once there, they need to click on the link that mentions BHU admit card 2020. Students should then enter their login details including registration number and date of birth. The admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates need to download and take a print out for future reference.