The payment deadline for the examination fee has also been extended to 13 September till 11.50 pm

The last date for submission of applications for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Examination 2021 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The current deadline is now 12 September till 11.50 pm. Interested candidates can visit the BHU Entrance Examination 2021 official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/. Previously, the last date to submit the application was 6 September.

Moreover, the deadline to pay the examination fee has also been extended to 11:50 pm on 13 September. Applicants can make corrections to the application form on 14 and 15 September. Correction in the particulars can be done till 11.50 pm. Applicants can check NTA’s official notification here.

Conducted by NTA, the BHU Entrance Examination 2021 will be a computer-based test. This exam will be conducted for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) courses. So far, no official announcement on the schedule or dates of the BHU Entrance Examination has been made by the agency.

Steps to apply for the BHU Entrance Examination 2021

Go to the official website of BHU at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in

Search and click on the link that reads, "Click here to apply" for UET or PET that is available on the homepage

A new page will appear. Click on the "New Registration" link

Candidates need to fill the application form as required

Finally, make the payment and click on submit

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference or need

Direct link to apply for BHU-UET 2021

Direct link to apply for BHU-PET 2021

Before applying for BHU Entrance Test 2021, aspirants can access details of course structure, eligibility criteria and others, in the Information Bulletin provided below.