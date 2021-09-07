BHU Entrance Exam 2021: Application deadline extended to 12 September; check details here
The payment deadline for the examination fee has also been extended to 13 September till 11.50 pm
The last date for submission of applications for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Examination 2021 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The current deadline is now 12 September till 11.50 pm. Interested candidates can visit the BHU Entrance Examination 2021 official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/. Previously, the last date to submit the application was 6 September.
Moreover, the deadline to pay the examination fee has also been extended to 11:50 pm on 13 September. Applicants can make corrections to the application form on 14 and 15 September. Correction in the particulars can be done till 11.50 pm. Applicants can check NTA’s official notification here.
Conducted by NTA, the BHU Entrance Examination 2021 will be a computer-based test. This exam will be conducted for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) courses. So far, no official announcement on the schedule or dates of the BHU Entrance Examination has been made by the agency.
Steps to apply for the BHU Entrance Examination 2021
- Go to the official website of BHU at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in
- Search and click on the link that reads, "Click here to apply" for UET or PET that is available on the homepage
- A new page will appear. Click on the "New Registration" link
- Candidates need to fill the application form as required
- Finally, make the payment and click on submit
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference or need
- Direct link to apply for BHU-UET 2021
- Direct link to apply for BHU-PET 2021
Before applying for BHU Entrance Test 2021, aspirants can access details of course structure, eligibility criteria and others, in the Information Bulletin provided below.
also read
NEET UG 2021: Admit cards released; download them at neet.nta.nic.in
Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year that will be held on 12 September
JIPMAT 2021 results declared by NTA at jipmat.nta.ac.in; check direct link here
The JIPMAT 2021 was conducted on 10 August for admissions into the integrated management programme in the IIMs Jammu and Bodh Gaya. The paper was held at over 70 exam centres across 51 cities
IIMC entrance test 2021: NTA releases admit cards released at iimc.nta.ac.in; check details here
The exam will be held for postgraduate (PG) diploma courses in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Public Relations and Advertising, and Radio & Television