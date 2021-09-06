BHU Entrance Test 2021: Registrations to close today; check direct link here
Candidates must note that the last date for online fee payment is 7 September
The deadline to register for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021 will end today, 6 September, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are still interested and want to apply for the test can do so by visiting the official website https://bhuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check NTA’s official notification here.
The BHU Entrance Test 2021, conducted by NTA, will be computer-based. This exam will be held for admission to the post-graduate (PET) and under-graduate (UET) courses for the academic session 2021-22. So far, an official announcement on the dates of the BHU Entrance Test 2021 has not been made.
Meanwhile, aspirants who want to appear in BHU Entrance Test 2021 can access the complete details of course structure, code and eligibility criteria among others, in the Information Bulletin provided below.
Find here details on BHU entrance test 2021:
BHE-UET 2021 for UG programmes
BHU-PET 2021 for PG programmes
Simple steps to apply for BHU Entrance Test 2021:
- Visit the official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in
- Search and click on registration link that reads BHU-UET/PET that is available on the homepage
- To fill the application form, candidates need to register and login
- After logging in, select the course, fill the application form correctly and upload required documents
- After providing all details, pay the application fee and submit the form
- Save and take a printout of the same for future reference or use.
- Direct link to apply for BHU-UET 2021
- Direct link to apply for BHU-PET 2021
Application fee for BHU entrance exam:
Candidates applying for the entrance test need to pay Rs 300 for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category. The registration fee for General (UR)/OBC NCL/EWS category is Rs 600. The NTA has informed that the online fee payment must be done by 7 September.
also read
GAT-B & BET 2021: NTA releases scorecards at dbt.nta.ac.in; check direct link here
The online test was conducted on 14 August
JEE Main Session 4: NTA releases admit cards at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check details here
To download the admit card, applicants need to key in their registration number and date of birth
JIPMAT 2021 results declared by NTA at jipmat.nta.ac.in; check direct link here
The JIPMAT 2021 was conducted on 10 August for admissions into the integrated management programme in the IIMs Jammu and Bodh Gaya. The paper was held at over 70 exam centres across 51 cities