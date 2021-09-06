Candidates must note that the last date for online fee payment is 7 September

The deadline to register for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021 will end today, 6 September, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are still interested and want to apply for the test can do so by visiting the official website https://bhuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check NTA’s official notification here.

The BHU Entrance Test 2021, conducted by NTA, will be computer-based. This exam will be held for admission to the post-graduate (PET) and under-graduate (UET) courses for the academic session 2021-22. So far, an official announcement on the dates of the BHU Entrance Test 2021 has not been made.

Meanwhile, aspirants who want to appear in BHU Entrance Test 2021 can access the complete details of course structure, code and eligibility criteria among others, in the Information Bulletin provided below.

Find here details on BHU entrance test 2021:

BHE-UET 2021 for UG programmes

BHU-PET 2021 for PG programmes

Simple steps to apply for BHU Entrance Test 2021:

Visit the official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in

Search and click on registration link that reads BHU-UET/PET that is available on the homepage

To fill the application form, candidates need to register and login

After logging in, select the course, fill the application form correctly and upload required documents

After providing all details, pay the application fee and submit the form

Save and take a printout of the same for future reference or use.

Direct link to apply for BHU-UET 2021

Direct link to apply for BHU-PET 2021

Application fee for BHU entrance exam:

Candidates applying for the entrance test need to pay Rs 300 for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category. The registration fee for General (UR)/OBC NCL/EWS category is Rs 600. The NTA has informed that the online fee payment must be done by 7 September.