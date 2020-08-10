BHU Admissions 2020: Entrance tests for UG, PG programmes rescheduled; exams to start 24 August

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has revised the schedule for the entrance examinations for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The exams will be conducted in two phases between 24 August and 14 September.

As per the notification by the varsity, entrance tests for all postgraduate programmes, LLB (3 years), B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA will conducted in the first phase from 24 to 31 August.

During the second phase from 9 to 14 September, the entrance test for remaining undergraduate programmes including BA (Hons), Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons)/BCom-FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB – 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc will be held.

The revised schedule for the entrance exam can be downloaded from the official website of the University bhuonline.in.

The BHU was earlier scheduled to conduct the entrance examination between 16 to 31 August. The complete schedule for the second phase of entrance examinations will be available on the official website by 17 August.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the admit card for the entrance exam will be released one week prior to the date of the test. Applicants will be able to download the admit card online from the official website of BHU.

The BHU comprises of five institutes: the Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Institute of Science and Institute of Management Studies.

The varsity has 16 faculties, 135 departments, a Mahila Mahavidyalaya and 2 Interdisciplinary Schools.