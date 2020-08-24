BHU admit card 2020: Banaras Hindu University releases admit card for UET 2020 on bhuonline.in

BHU was earlier scheduled to hold the examinations between 16 and 31 August. Now the university will be holding the entrance tests in two phases.

BHU admit card 2020 | The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the admit card, or hall ticket, for the undergraduate entrance test (UET) 2020 on its official website - bhuonline.in.

The University will be holding the entrance tests in two phases. In the first phase, from 24 to 31 August, the varsity will conduct the exam for all postgraduate programmes, LLB (3 years), B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA and BPA.

During the second phase, from 9 to 14 September, the entrance test for remaining undergraduate programmes including B.A. (Hons), Arts, B.A. (Hons) Social Sciences, B.Com (Hons)/B.Com-FMM, B.Sc. (Hons) Ag., B.A. LLB – 5 years (Hons), B.Sc. (Hons) Maths, B.Sc. (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of B.Voc will be conducted.

BHU was earlier scheduled to hold the examinations between 16 and 31 August.

Candidates appearing for the BHU UET and PET 2020 should carry the admit card to their respective examination centres, else they will not be allowed to take the exam.

A report by The Indian Express said that candidates who cleared the UET get admission based on their eligibility and marks obtained in the test. The undergraduate entrance test will be conducted in the computer-based test mode or online mode.

Steps to download BHU UET and PET 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the tab that reads 'Admit Card UET-2020' or directly click here

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registered email ID or registration ID and click on the search button.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

According to a report by NDTV, BHU has taken a series of precautionary measures to conduct the entrance tests amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Standard Operating Procedures for holding the exams issued by the Ministry of Education will be strictly followed at all examination centres.

Candidates will have to follow social distancing guidelines and sitting arrangement with at least two meters distance between two candidates at the exam centres will be made.

Exam centres will be sprayed with disinfectants and hand sanitisers will be provided. Examination halls will be cleaned after every shift.