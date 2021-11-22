BHU Admissions 2021: NTA to release UET, PET 2021 results by November end; check details here

Candidates must note that the final answer key will be published along with the result.

The result of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams (BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021) is likely to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by November end.

The result of the entrance exam can be checked by visiting the official website of BHU - https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/.

Steps to check the BHU UET, PET Result 2021:

Candidates have to go to the official website- https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/

Click on BHU UET/ PET result 2021 link on the homepage

Enter the login details like - Date of Birth/ roll number

The BHU UET/ PET result will be displayed on the screen

Download the UET/ PET scorecard and take a printout for further reference

The NTA conducted the exam BHU UET and PET exams on 28 and 30 September as well as 1,3, 4, 6 and 9 October in OMR-based mode, Computer Based Test (CBT), and in Hybrid (tables).

The provisional answer key was released by the BHU authorities on 3 November. The aspirants had a chance to challenge the answer keys up to 5 November. A fee of Rs 200 per challenged question was charged from their candidates.

According to an official notification by the NTA, the objections raised by the applicants would be verified by a panel of subject experts, whose decision would be final with regards to the answer key. If an objection is found correct, the provisional answer key would be revised accordingly and the final answer key would be prepared based on it. As per the notice, individual applicants would not be informed if they their objection has been accepted or not.

The NTA has been assigned with the responsibility of conducting UET and PET entrance exams by the BHU. The agency will conduct the exams for all UET and PET courses for the year 2021-2022.

For more details and queries, the aspirants are advised to visit the official website of BHU. For more information and clarification, candidates can call the NTA’s helpline desk at -01140759000. They can also email NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.