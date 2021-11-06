BHU Admissions 2021: Deadline to raise objections against UET, PET provisional answer key closes at 7 pm today

Candidates need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question for the completion of the process

The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer keys of the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test (BHU ET) 2021 is today, 6 November. Applicants can challenges the BHU provisional answer key till 7 pm today at the official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/.

The deadline for fee payment for raising objections is 11:50 pm tonight. The answer keys have been released for both the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) of the BHU.

Steps to raise objections

― Visit the official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/

― Click on the link for the BHU ET 2021 answer key that is given on the main page

― Login using the required details and view the BHU ET 2021 answer key

― Select the correct option under the question you want to challenge and save your claim

― Make the fee payment for raising the challenge and upload supporting documents in favour of your argument

― Submit the BHU ET 2021 challenge and save a copy of the form for future reference

According to the notification, the date for raising challenges was extended from the 5 to 6 November. Candidates need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question for the completion of the process.

No objection by any candidate will be accepted without the non-refundable processing fee. No challenges will be accepted through any other medium than online.

The objections raised by the candidate will be examined by a panel of experts and the final answer key will be prepared accordingly. The key finalised by the experts will be held as final and binding. No applicant will be informed whether his/her challenge has been accepted by the panel. The BHU ET 2021 results will be prepared and declared based on the final answer key prepared by the experts.

Applicants can contact the NTA at their mail address bhu@nta.ac.in or call the helpdesk at 011 40759000 for any queries or clarifications they may have. Candidates are requested to keep keep an eye on the official website for more updates related to the BHU ET 2021.