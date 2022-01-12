Bhopal woman throws fruits on road after seller's cart brushes her car; probe ordered

As the woman throws fruits in rage, the seller can be heard pleading the woman to stop, saying that he is poor

A video of a woman angrily throwing fruits from a roadside vendor's cart has gone viral on social media. The video is from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and the woman can be seen throwing papayas on the road after the vendor’s hand cart allegedly brushed against her car.

As the woman throws fruits in rage, the seller can be heard pleading the woman to stop and saying that he is a poor man. A passerby also stops to enquire and the woman defends herself and points towards her car.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/davidalapatt/status/1480809910078111746?s=20

As reported by The Quint, the incident occurred while the woman had parked her car on the road and the fruit vendor’s cart brushed her car, making a scratch on the woman’s vehicle.

This angered the woman and she began throwing papayas from the seller’s cart.

The video has taken taken the internet by storm and Bhopal’s Collector, Avinash Lavania also took cognisance of the matter.

The Collector has tweeted from his official account and has demanded a probe into the incident. Lavania wrote in his tweet that the officials should identify the woman and the fruit vendor in the viral video from Bhopal. Once identified, he said that appropriate action would be taken in this regard.

https://twitter.com/CollectorBhopal/status/1480848032048443392?s=20

The video has sparked a plethora of reactions on social media with users severely criticising the woman for her inappropriate behaviour.

A Twitter user wrote, "This is really hard to watch. I hope she pays a price for this by the way of some case on her”. Another person commented, “How do people have the audacity to behave this way. This pains me.”

Most users demanded a thorough investigation from authorities and said that the fruit vendor should get justice and compensation.

The Commissioner of Police, Bhopal tweeted the video on their official handle and wrote that the matter has been taken into cognisance by the Bhopal Police.

https://twitter.com/CP_Bhopal/status/1480880772726673411?t=QdDT6XUP8Y5xlvJZO8lSXw&s=08

Both the parties have been called to the Police Station and the appropriate proceedings have been carried out, he added.

